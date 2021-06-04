Controversial coupe design gives BMWs a punch in the kidneys

When shopping for a coupe, you’re typically chasing attention.

Throw a prestige brand into the mix and that adds another grandstanding element.

During the BMW 4 Series design process, the German marque took a leap of faith. While still based from the sensible (yet extremely capable) 3 Series sedan platform, the two-door version went rogue.

Four hardtop models are available, starting from about $77,000 for the base 420i. Our experience was in the two mid-rung models which start from just below $100,000 on the road.

The front end design of the BMW 2021 model 4 Series has been contentious.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

GRANT: Traditionalists will revolt. Designers who penned the latest 4 Series were challenged to push the boundaries. The end result is something which splits pundit perspectives. There are lovers. And haters.

KEL: From the front it’s certainly different, what have they done?

GRANT: The iconic kidney grille takes on a whole new look courtesy of a mesh structure, similar to what we’ve seen on some M series variants previously.

KEL: When I initially saw it, I thought it looked more like Rolls-Royce front end. Not that you would have mistaken it in profile, but from the front that was what immediately came to mind.

GRANT: Compared to the outgoing models these 2021 variants are longer and wider, but most importantly under the skin it’s the same as the 3 Series which we rate as one of the most dynamic cars you can buy for the coin – they start from $74,900 drive-away for the 320i.

Inside the 2021 model BMW M440i.

THE LIVING SPACE

KEL: Everything looks and feels sporty inside with supportive seats covered in real leather … I’m not a massive fan of the man-made leather even though some companies do a good job.

GRANT: Those deep-bolstered chairs are part of a M Sport pack which is standard across all models, and also includes a thick steering wheel with shift paddles that feels awesome in your hands. Cabin colours include beige, white, black, mocha, light brown and a flashy red. Various console trims are options, but aluminium is standard.

KEL: I don’t mind the BMW infotainment system that uses a 10.25-inch screen, although often it struggled to connect my phone and it can be clunky to change users.

GRANT: The operations have come a long way since BMW first introduced iDrive and I like the ability to use the touchscreen as well as the console dial and buttons combination. Wireless phone charging is awesome, especially when it also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

KEL: Both cup holders in the console can deal with larger bottles and my coffee.

GRANT: I know that’s your highest of priorities. Bottles can slot into the doors, while there is also reasonable real estate in the back that can handle two adults as long as they aren’t too tall.

KEL: It all feels nice and well put together, but it’s just short of some excitement.

Powered by a turbo six-cylinder, the 2021 model BMW M440i packs some punch.

THE COMMUTE

GRANT: Our test started with the silky sledgehammer, the M440i that packs a six-cylinder turbo under the bonnet. Then it was the more sensible turbocharged four-cylinder in the 430i.

KEL: Really there wasn’t much comparison, the six-cylinder would be my pick without doubt. That sound is awesome, and it was supremely punchy.

GRANT: The M440i also has all-wheel drive which ensures power gets to the wheels which need it most. For all that extra mumbo it’s a sizeable extra investment, more than $30k.

KEL: Given they look so similar that may be a stretch for many buyers.

GRANT: In a straight line the M440i can reach 100km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds, the 430i does the same in 5.8. Unlike the base model, this pair also gets the best safety kit, tech inclusive of radar cruise control, panoramic camera view, cross traffic warnings front and back, along with autonomous lane control.

In a straight line the M440i can reach 100km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds, the 430i does the same in 5.8.

THE SHOPPING

KEL: The nature of a two-door means the doors have to be bigger, but it’s painful in carparks because often you can’t open them far enough and they’re heavy. There were several occasions we had to stand on tippy toes and carefully edge our way into the coupe to avoid nudging neighbouring cars.

GRANT: Boot space of 440 litres is generous for a coupe and only 40 litres shy of the sedan. Our weekend away saw the boot handle one large and three carry-on size suitcases.

KEL: I’m guessing part of the reason for that space is the lack of a spare. My father, a former tyre shop manager, would be shaking his head.

GRANT: Yes, like the 3 Series, the coupe uses runflat tyres. That contributed to a firm ride, and some keen owners have replaced them with conventional rubber – but you then need to rely on repair goo and a compressor in case of a flat.

rear seat space in the 2021 model BMW M440i and 330i is reasonable for two adults.

SUNDAY RUN

KEL: Both coupes felt really confident and easy to drive in just about all conditions. I could certainly see people taking these for a rural spin purely for the driving pleasure.

GRANT: This pairing are brilliant performers and the coupe is even better than the 3 Series. You can attack the bends and it almost feels like the car is attached to your hips.

KEL: That agility is really noticeable and makes for a fun drive … especially in the M440i which has an amazing soundtrack when you step on the accelerator.

GRANT: Hoon. It also looks the goods, the standard sports pack also includes 19-inch alloys, special suspension and a bodykit all designed for an improved athletic experience compared to the sedan.

Kelly and Grant Edwards.

THE FAMILY

KEL: Surprisingly it’s a genuine four-seater. Neither of our boys complained about the space.

GRANT: Adults who rode in the back found reasonable knee and leg room, although those taller than 175cm will find their heads get close to the roofline.

KEL: Both coupes run on premium unleaded, how was the fuel consumption?

GRANT: All your right foot exercise in the M440i saw an average of 9.2L/100km, while the 330i returned 7.0L/100km. Both proved greater than the official figure from BMW, but no surprise there.

KEL: I’m guessing servicing isn’t cheap?

GRANT: The five-year package is $1750 for the ‘Basic’ service which is pretty good, although get the ‘Plus’ and you are stung $4665 as that includes brake pads and discs, as well as a clutch overhaul.

Boasting refined lines, the BMW M440i is a head-turner.

VERDICT

KEL: Cutting-edge styling and a sizeable cabin, the 4 Series offers ample prestige and standout looks. If I could afford it, I’d take the M440i for the sultry sounds to match the exterior.

GRANT: Dynamic performance is assured with both variants, but the aural delights from the turbo six-cylinder are addictive. Drivers will love both, attention-seekers will too.