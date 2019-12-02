Controversial mummy blogger issues apology

Blogger Constance Hall has apologised to her more than 1.6 million fans on social media for "flogging" too many products on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In a candid post shared on Sunday, Hall, who earlier this year opened up about her money woes, wrote that she was "sorry" many of her recent posts had been spruiking items for sale.

Hall has her own clothing line, Queen The Label, is currently on a speaking tour, sells art, sunglasses and beauty products through her website and is about to release her third book, Happily Ever … F**k That.

"I hate the fact that this page feels like it's just all about selling at the moment," she wrote, explaining she had gone through a "really rough" time "financially" after appearing on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year.

Coming out of this phase saw Hall overhaul her clothing label, go on her speaking tour and write a book, resulting in her spruiking all three new projects at the same time.

"I have never had a problem selling on this page because as much as I sell to my audience I also love to share with you all. But lately it feels like it's been sell sell sell, with less sharing and I hate that. I'm sorry," she wrote.

Making matters more difficult Hall said her relationship with husband Denim Cooke "really suffered" during this period.

"Everyone was noticing that I wasn't posting as much about us because I didn't know what to say. I didn't know what was going on," she wrote.

"But the business had to keep turning because the clothes come with massive bills and staff had to be paid etc etc, I don't need to explain to you guys what it's like to run a business.

"I wanted to let you know that I felt like sh*t, for flogging my stuff without sharing my life."

Hall revealed her relationship with Denim Cooke (left) had suffered, but they were now in a good place. Picture: Fiona Byrne

Explaining that "sh*t really hit the fan" between herself and Cooke, Hall said they now both had the wake-up call they needed and "have come back to a place that's good".

"And do you know what I needed? I needed a reminder that you guys don't read my stuff for the answers, you read my stuff for the truth," Hall wrote.

"It's OK to not know what's happening, where things are going and I should have been open."

Hall ended her post by praising fans who have helped her feel "life changing love" during her tour.

"Thank you and sorry if you feel like this is just a page to sell stuff on. It absolutely isn't but it's just all come at once."

Fans praised her “real” post.

Hall's followers were quick to rally around the star, praising her for sharing such a "real" post.

"Keep doing what you're doing, Constance. Whether you are posting smoking hot pics of our clothes or posting about your personal life I still enjoy following you. Sending love to you," one person wrote.

"I always appreciate your honesty amongst the pain and stress. Sometimes we all need it to hit the fan to get to why we love each other," another added.

'I CANNOT PAY MY ELECTRICITY BILL'

Hall first opened up about her financial woes in June after a fan said they had felt "excluded" and "bullied" by the blogger charging $7.50 a month for a subscription blog.

Sharing her response to the woman, Hall wrote on Facebook that the "walls are closing in on my finances".

"I make my donations, I try and support my family and I lie awake in bed crying because I cannot pay my electricity bill," Hall explained.

"My company pays its staff wages including mine and I have maxed out my credit card to pay my rates, legal fees of three court cases and I have just applied for a loan to pay more off more bills."

Hall said her finances had suffered after she appeared on Dancing With The Stars. Picture: Nigel Wright.

The financial stress had caused Hall to google bankruptcy "so many times" and she had been "subconsciously losing attachment to my home because I know I could lose it".

Hall said her money woes had been because she sold out of dresses from her clothing line faster than she anticipated.

"The dresses sold out so quickly because at the time I couldn't afford to buy more and having them ethically made meant huge qualities weren't possible," she wrote.

"Things will improve, I have a new clothing manufacturer, if I can just survive a few months while things click over, this is just a rut and it will pass - all I can do is hope and keep creating, spend time in nature and try to stay grateful. I have so much, focus on that."

Perth-based Hall, who appeared on Big Brother in 2005 but was evicted after just 10 days, rose to fame in 2016 when a Facebook post she wrote about parent sex went viral.

The former hairdresser has four children with ex-husband Bill Mahon who she split from in 2017 - Bille-Violet, Arlo Love and twins Rumi and Snow.

She shares son Raja with second husband Cooke, who she married in early 2018, and is stepmother to his two children.