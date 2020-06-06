Controlled burns to tackle weeds on Facing Island

Residents on Facing Island are being advised to close their windows and doors when controlled burns commence next week.

Beginning on Monday and continuing for three to five days, Gladstone Ports Corporation have advised the controlled burns are part of weed control management on the island.

Herbicide will be spot sprayed to control any re‐growth and target smaller areas in six to eight weeks after the burn.

GPC is partnering with Gidarjil Development Corporation on the project.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker apologised for any inconvenience caused and said he appreciated the community's co-operation.

"We are proud to partner with Gidarjil Development Corporation on this project, who will use traditional Indigenous land management techniques via controlled burns," he said.

"Facing Island is home to many native species, including nesting flatback turtles, and it important that we manage invasive pest plants to preserve these vital natural ecosystems."

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was good to see traditional owners, local experts from the fire service and other agencies working together to undertake controlled burns in Gladstone.

"There's thousands of generations of traditional owner knowledge right across this country that we need to tap into when conducting them," he said.

GDC Managing Director Dr Kerry Blackman said through its Indigenous ranger program, Gidarjil is empowering the Traditional Owners of this region to maintain their traditional custodianship, cultural values and connections to their sea country.

"Traditional fire burning techniques have been used by the First Australians to manage land in a wholistic manner for over 60,000 years," he said.