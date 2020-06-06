Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The sunset from Facing island
The sunset from Facing island
News

Controlled burns to tackle weeds on Facing Island

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jun 2020 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Residents on Facing Island are being advised to close their windows and doors when controlled burns commence next week.

Beginning on Monday and continuing for three to five days, Gladstone Ports Corporation have advised the controlled burns are part of weed control management on the island.

Herbicide will be spot sprayed to control any re‐growth and target smaller areas in six to eight weeks after the burn.

GPC is partnering with Gidarjil Development Corporation on the project.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker apologised for any inconvenience caused and said he appreciated the community's co-operation.

"We are proud to partner with Gidarjil Development Corporation on this project, who will use traditional Indigenous land management techniques via controlled burns," he said.

"Facing Island is home to many native species, including nesting flatback turtles, and it important that we manage invasive pest plants to preserve these vital natural ecosystems."

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was good to see traditional owners, local experts from the fire service and other agencies working together to undertake controlled burns in Gladstone.

"There's thousands of generations of traditional owner knowledge right across this country that we need to tap into when conducting them," he said.

GDC Managing Director Dr Kerry Blackman said through its Indigenous ranger program, Gidarjil is empowering the Traditional Owners of this region to maintain their traditional custodianship, cultural values and connections to their sea country.

  "Traditional fire burning techniques have been used by the First Australians to manage land in a  wholistic manner for over 60,000 years," he said. 

More Stories

Show More
controlled burns facing island gladstone weeds
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New state-of-the-art cinema blocked by current landlord

        premium_icon New state-of-the-art cinema blocked by current landlord

        News The Shopping Centre lodged an appeal against the approved development for a new cinema at the Yaralla Sports Club.

        ’Kick in the guts’: Gladstone MP on newspaper closure

        premium_icon ’Kick in the guts’: Gladstone MP on newspaper closure

        News Glenn Butcher and Ken O’Dowd have joined the outcry against News Corp ceasing print...

        'Traditional knowledge with western science’ to protect reef

        premium_icon 'Traditional knowledge with western science’ to protect reef

        Environment State government commits $95,000 to southern Barrier Reef project led by...

        'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        premium_icon 'Life-long ambition': New police recruits for Gladstone

        News Meet the four new faces who will be on the police beat in the Gladstone region from...