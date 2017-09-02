CONTROLLED BURN: Main roads covered in blanket of grey smoke

SMOKE from a controlled burn at Wurdong Heights has spread far and wide, concerning several residents of the overwhelming smoke in the air.

Firefighters at the burn along Gladstone Benaraby Rd, about one kilometer from the Bruce Hwy turnoff, said while the fire was planned and under control, it was producing a lot of smoke visible from a long way away.

A large blanket of grey smoke is now unfurling over both the Bruce Hwy and Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

The controlled burn near the Benaraby Junction Nursery was started earlier this afternoon.

Residents suffering from asthma are recommended to carry their inhalers with them for the rest of the day and motorists in the area are advised to drive to conditions.