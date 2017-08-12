27°
Hazard reduction burn behind Boyne Island smoke

Andrew Thorpe
| 12th Aug 2017 4:31 PM
HAZE: Thick smoke can be seen and smelled from the oval at Boyne Island Tannum Sands.
HAZE: Thick smoke can be seen and smelled from the oval at Boyne Island Tannum Sands.

A CONTROLLED hazard reduction burn at Boyne Smelter has resulted in a thick haze of smoke stretching from Boyne Island up towards the Gladstone CBD this afternoon.

The burn commenced at Katandra St on the eastern side of Boyne Island earlier today.

The smoke can be seen across the city and is emitting a strong smell, resulting in several Triple Zero calls from concerned residents.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the burn was taking place under a full permit and fire fighters were attending to ensure a safe burn.

A similar hazard reduction burn took place yesterday at Queensland Alumina Ltd as part of its annual property maintenance strategy, causing a large amount of dense smoke on the roads near QAL at South Trees.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if they are suffering from a respiratory condition.

A QFES command post has been established at the site of the burn, which is expected to be finishing shortly.

Topics:  gladstone fire

