A wharf built by Sunshine Coast dredging and civil construction company Hall Contracting in the remote territory of Tokelau.
A wharf built by Sunshine Coast dredging and civil construction company Hall Contracting in the remote territory of Tokelau.
Business

Contractor builds wharf worthy of PM's praise

2nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:13 AM
NEW Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this week opened various wharf and ramp structures built by Hall Contracting in the remote territory of Tokelau.

The wharves - funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade - take into account the expected impacts of climate change in the area over the next 50 years and will enable more reliable ship-to-shore operations.

Hall Contracting CEO Cameron Hall said he was honoured to have Ms Ardern officially launch the important pieces of infrastructure on the Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo atolls.

"The New Zealand Government provides significant support to developing countries, particularly those in the Pacific Islands, and we're delighted to be playing a role in delivering these important aid projects," Mr Hall said.

"In addition to constructing the wharves, we're also widening and deepening the reef passage leading into each atoll, enabling fishing boats and inter-island vessels to navigate these areas more easily and safely.

Hall Contracting and its Pacific Islands division, Hall Pacific, have been servicing the Pacific Islands for more than 10 years.

The company specialises in climate change adaptation and infrastructure delivery in remote locations.

