Containers making a change at Gladstone Airport

GOOD CAUSE: Gladstone Airport Corporation is helping the environment and the Royal Flying Doctor Service with a container exchange program at Gladstone Airport. Gladstone Airport Corporation

GLADSTONE Airport Corporation has entered the container deposit and refund scheme with a view to raising money for a very worthy organisation.

The launch of Queensland's Containers For Change refund scheme late last year inspired Gladstone Airport to consider how to make it work.

They now have three recycling bins out the front of the terminal so people can dispose of their containers, with the Royal Flying Doctor Service the beneficiary.

GAC chief executive officer Colin Fort said it was an exciting initiative.

"RFDS is a vital service in regional areas, so to have the opportunity to have an ongoing fundraising initiative on site at the airport through the container exchange program is fantastic," he said.

"We hope that all airport users support our recycling efforts in order to benefit RFDS."

The container exchange isn't the only environmental initiative happening at the airport.

"We did a lot of HSE (health and safety executive) improvement work during 2018, including the introduction of cardboard recycling at the airport. The airport tenants have really embraced that change, which has been great - reducing cost and the amount of general waste going to landfill," Mr Fort said.

"We've also recently done some work throughout the terminal to update signage and install some beautiful local imagery.

"The introduction of a container collection point at the airport is a further step toward Gladstone Airport Corporation reducing its environmental footprint, while also supporting the community."

People can donate to the RFDS by using the ID: C10004445 at a local exchange centre.