Containers for change refund point opening in Boyne Island

BOYNE and Tannum Sands residents will no longer have to go to Gladstone to turn their drink cans into cash.

LOT Recycling on Enterprise Street, Boyne Island will open tomorrow as the newest container refund point in the region.

Owners Brian Burtenshaw and Lorraine Tomney said they felt there was a need in the area and they were motivated by wanting to be part of a bigger scheme.

"When you go down to Tannum Sands you can see the beach is really clean and we want to keep that way by helping the local community,” Mr Burtenshaw said.

Boyne Island residents can return eligible containers to the depot in exchange for 10cents each from Tuesday to Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-2pm.