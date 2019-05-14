Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXCHANGE: Containers for Change are headed to Boyne Island.
EXCHANGE: Containers for Change are headed to Boyne Island. Noor Gillani
News

Containers for change refund point opening in Boyne Island

liana walker
by
14th May 2019 3:00 PM

BOYNE and Tannum Sands residents will no longer have to go to Gladstone to turn their drink cans into cash.

LOT Recycling on Enterprise Street, Boyne Island will open tomorrow as the newest container refund point in the region.

Owners Brian Burtenshaw and Lorraine Tomney said they felt there was a need in the area and they were motivated by wanting to be part of a bigger scheme.

"When you go down to Tannum Sands you can see the beach is really clean and we want to keep that way by helping the local community,” Mr Burtenshaw said.

Boyne Island residents can return eligible containers to the depot in exchange for 10cents each from Tuesday to Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-2pm.

boyne island containers for change
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Valentine's Day gesture lands Gladstone motorist in court

    premium_icon Valentine's Day gesture lands Gladstone motorist in court

    News A VALENTINES Day gesture has landed a Gladstone motorist before court and disqualified from driving for three years.

    New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine approved with 1500 jobs

    Breaking The mine will encourage workers to live locally.

    'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    premium_icon 'Show mercy': Bilo family's final legal bid dismissed

    News Decision described as "gut wrenching and devastating"

    'We owe a lot to Australia': Ball Park Music tour Gladstone

    premium_icon 'We owe a lot to Australia': Ball Park Music tour Gladstone

    Music Guitarist Dean Hanson talks about regional tour and new music

    • 14th May 2019 3:00 PM