Consultancy group discuss Memorial Park future

GET INVOLVED: Gladstone PCYC in collaboration with Gladstone Regional Council, is calling on the community to have a say on the future of Memorial Park in Gladstone. Matt Harris

THE consultancy group behind the proposed redevelopment of Gladstone's Memorial Park has revealed what's next for the project.

Representatives from Otium Planning Group met with Memorial Park stakeholders last week to gauge what they want to see on the 10.2ha site.

An online survey allows site users to have their say on its future.

Otium Planning Group director Jason Leslie said the project was in its infancy but work was progressing.

"The project team met with all current users of Memorial Park and (Gladstone Regional) council officers in order to understand current usage trends, site constraints and opportunities and future facility improvement plans," Mr Leslie said.

"The project is still at the very early stage of background research and consultation.

"This information will be used to assist to identify the future potential needs of Memorial Park later in the study."

Mr Leslie said Otium Planning Group would soon finalise background research.

"Potential component schedules and high-level design concepts will be prepared to workshop with stakeholders later in March/April," he said.

FLASHBACK: Memorial Park in 2003 with the PCYC on the right, before McDonald's was built. Contributed

Otium Planning Group was formed in 2015, bringing together the Strategic Leisure Group team and SGL Consulting Group, Melbourne office.

IT plans and manages consultancy for sport, recreation and leisure facilities.

It has undertaken more than 1500 sport, recreation and leisure planning projects, including many master planning projects throughout Queensland and Australia.

Complete the Memorial Park survey here. Submissions close on Friday at 5pm.

Memorial Park was named in 1933, in memory of Gladstone men and women who served in World War 1.