Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have been called to the a construction site in the Cairns CBD to solve a mystery unearthed by workers. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Police have been called to the a construction site in the Cairns CBD to solve a mystery unearthed by workers. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Crime

Construction workers’ mysterious find at building site

by Peter Carruthers
28th Aug 2020 3:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have been called to a CBD construction site after workers unearthed what appeared to be bones.

About 1pm three uniformed officers entered the Vis Constructions site which was formerly the city's court house and later the Courthouse Hotel.

A Cairns Regional Council worker at the site confirmed objects resembling bones had been discovered during a revamp of the heritage-listed building, which was constructed from 1919 to 1921.

 

Construction workers have unearthed something suspicious from the grounds of the old Cairns Courthouse Hotel. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS
Construction workers have unearthed something suspicious from the grounds of the old Cairns Courthouse Hotel. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

MORE NEWS

QAnon conspiracy takes hold in FNQ

Alleged meth lab found in caravan

First look at view from new rooftop bar

 

 

The council worker said the find would be sent to experts for forensic examination.

The Abbott Street site was the home of Cairns' court system until 1992 when a new court house and police precinct opened on Sheridan St.

It later became a popular pub.

 

The Courthouse Hotel before it closed in 2016.
The Courthouse Hotel before it closed in 2016.

 

The building is registered on the Queensland Heritage Register.

The council acquired the site for $5.75 million in 2016 and is currently in the process of a multimillion-dollar refurbishment as part of an art gallery precinct.

The council has been approached for official comment.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Construction workers' mysterious find at heritage building site

construction

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone dad was drinking Great Northerns before driving

        Premium Content Gladstone dad was drinking Great Northerns before driving

        Crime Andreas Manfred Nona has a surprising reading for someone who thought he was okay to drive.

        • 28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        UP FOR TENDER: New specialist department for hospital

        Premium Content UP FOR TENDER: New specialist department for hospital

        Health Local contractors are strongly encouraged to apply. Here’s what you need to know

        Drunk woman got behind wheel to ‘charge battery’

        Premium Content Drunk woman got behind wheel to ‘charge battery’

        Crime Natalie Anne Exner told police she didn’t believe she was committing an offence.

        Racers ready to hit Benaraby Dragway

        Premium Content Racers ready to hit Benaraby Dragway

        Motor Sports More than 80 drivers have pre-nominated from as far aways as Mackay and...