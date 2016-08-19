28°
Construction of $42m project starts mid-year, creates 160 jobs

Tegan Annett
| 8th Apr 2017 10:48 AM
Artist impressions have been released of what the future Gladstone Hospital could look like with a $42m upgrade.
Artist impressions have been released of what the future Gladstone Hospital could look like with a $42m upgrade. Tegan Annett

A $42 million construction project in Gladstone is just around the corner and next week local contractors will learn how they can get involved.

The Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department upgrade will create 160 jobs in construction, with work expected to start mid-year.

'Employ locals': 160 jobs with Gladstone construction imminent

On Tuesday Gladstone businesses can learn about construction opportunities in the upgrade project at an information session.

The session is held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from 1pm - 3pm.

 

The state government funded upgrade will double the size of the emergency department and include a designated paediatric area, more resuscitation spaces, more radiology equipment and a 106-space car park.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Executive Director Gladstone-Banana Jo Glover said they wanted to support local businesses and contractors during construction.

'Amazing': Influx of doctors for Gladstone in health boost

"We are committed to supporting local businesses and contractors wherever possible and it's important our local contractors are aware of opportunities for work and how to pursue them," she said.

The early works contract is due to start mid-year, when a new 106-space car park will replace an existing car park that will be demolished to make way for the new ED.

 

Tenders will be called later in the year for the main contractor who will build the new emergency department.

Main construction of the new facility is expected to be under way by the end of 2017.

The project was announced by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in February 2016 as part of the government's $180 million Enhancing Regional Hospitals program.

The new emergency department will be built where the hospital's car park currently is, and it will be connected to the public hospital.

Health and Ambulance Minister Cameron Dick said the new department was being built specifically to meet the needs of the region and its people and to reflect the latest advances in healthcare and technology.

"As a government, we are committed to making Queenslanders among the healthiest people in the world by 2026 and this means improving access to quality and safe healthcare in all its different forms and settings, including in regional areas such as Central Queensland,'' Mr Dick said.

"This is one of the largest single government investments in Gladstone in recent years and will be a huge boost for the Gladstone community as well as the region as a whole,'' he said.

Watch Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and health and ambulance minister Cameron Dick announce the hospital upgrade project is fast-tracked:

Gladstone Observer

