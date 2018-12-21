Construction start date confirmed for $60m Calliope school

THE ground at the Don Cameron Dr site set to become Calliope's new high school will finally be broken with construction work to start in January.

After half a decade of campaigning and uncertainty, the State Government announced yesterday all approvals had been signed off for the work to begin on the $60 million project.

Construction is expected to start on January 7.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was great news for the Calliope community before Christmas.

Delivering the Calliope High School was among his election commitments in 2015, after the Liberal National Party had the land on the market.

After tirelessly campaigning against the sale of the land, Calliope mum Lynda Ninness said it was great to hear construction would soon start.

"Let me know when the heavy machinery starts breaking ground and I'll bring the bubbles," she said on Glenn Butcher's Facebook page. "Had them on ice for over five years."

Queensland State Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, visits Calliope State School, to meet with local members Glenn Butcher (Gladstone) and Darren Blackwood (Callide) to commit to the building of a new high school in the region, 21 November 2017. Matt Taylor GLA211117PREM

This week the project gained final approvals from Minister for Development Cameron Dick and Gladstone Regional Council.

Although it is slightly behind schedule for construction, with hopes work would initially start in November, 2018.

The school will open for grades 7 and 8 in 2020.

Construction to accommodate further grades will follow.

Early figures suggest the school will take in 102 Year 7 students and 87 Year 8 students for the first school year.

The school population will then expand year-by-year until it reaches 660 students in 2024, when the first Year 12 class is scheduled to graduate.

The proposed campus is designed to host an eventual student population of 700-800.

The construction work will be completed by Paynters and Dixon.