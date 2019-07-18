200 JOBS: 57-unit beach tower good news for local tradies

NEW residents are expected to move into Alexandra Headland luxury units at Beach Life Alex, with construction of the 57-unit tower now officially underway.

McNab Construction manager Carl Nancarrow said commencing work on the iconic development was good news for local trades and subcontractors given McNab's commitment to supporting local on all their construction sites.

"We expect to have up to 200 staff and subcontractors onsite at peak times so the site will be a hive of activity over the coming months as Beach Life Alex comes out of the ground," Mr Nancarrow said.

"We are delighted to work with Cube Developments to make these luxurious apartments a reality and having the team onsite today to officially get work underway is a great milestone after completing our final design phase."

Mr Nancarrow said on average his projects contracted 95 per cent local tradespeople.

"Development of this calibre will see an impressive injection into the local economy and a boost for our construction industry," he said.

"We have great talent here on the Coast and have enjoyed developing excellent partnerships with the best in the business since opening our doors on the Sunshine Coast in 2017."

On site were Cube's Craig Morrison and Scott Juniper, Cr John Connolly, Andrew Stevens from Project Urban and Carl Nancarrow from McNab. Erle Levey

He said he was confident the development will raise the bar for the apartment living on the Coast, being one of the few remaining sites offering "uninterrupted" views of the ocean.

Developer Scott Juniper from Cube Developments said 60 per cent of the high-end apartments had been sold.

"The combination of uninterrupted ocean views to the east and lake views to the west means all apartments have their own appeal and there are still great opportunities to still secure a piece of Alex beachfront paradise," Mr Juniper said.

"Our vision for Beach Life Alex is to offer buyers all that we love about the Sunshine Coast ― great views, a relaxed coastal lifestyle, a strong sense of community and easy access to some of the Coast's best beaches and entertainment precincts."

The Beach Life Alex site overlooks Alexandra Headland beach to the east and Nelson Park to the west.

The building's design incorporates a two-story atrium with a vertical garden and is split in two to increase natural lighting and ventilation.

Still on offer at Beach Life Alex are apartments, sky homes and penthouses ranging from $580,000 to $2.49 million.

McNab employs more than 50 people at its Maroochydore office and is currently working on eight other projects across the Sunshine Coast including recently commencing construction of Stockland's The Terraces at Bokarina Beach.