Gladstone Court House. Courthouse.
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse. Matt Taylor
Construction company owner in court for security attack

Sarah Barnham
16th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
THE wife of a business owner who assaulted a security guard at a night club was not impressed with her husband's actions, a court was told.

Aaron Justin Churchward pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count each of common assault and stealing.

Churchward was charged after police were called to the Central Lane Hotel after 11.15pm on March 26.

When the 40-year-old was refused entry into the club he struck the security guard's face in a "chop motion".

Churchward pushed the security officer against a wall and threw him onto the ground.

He also "ripped" the officer's security tag from his chest.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy asked Churchward what his wife thought about the offending.

Churchward said his wife was not impressed and her thoughts were nothing he "could repeat in a courtroom".

The court was told Churchward had a history of like offending.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said he believed a three to six-month jail term suspended for 12 months would be a fair penalty.

Mr Kennedy said it was obvious Churchward "had a problem with grog" and putting the father in jail would not solve it.

He asked what Churchward had been drinking leading up to the attack.

Churchward responded "Bundaberg rum".

Mr Kennedy told him that rum was the "cause of a lot of problems for some people".

He imposed a 12-month probation order and did not a record a conviction.

Mr Kennedy said a conviction could hurt Churchward's ability to run his construction business.

Gladstone Observer

