Constable wants to break 'cycle of silence'

SAFETY: Sen-Constabler Humphries said Adopt-a-Cop volunteers helped raise awareness about various issues with school communities.

STUDENTS at Bororen State School wore red shirts last Friday to commemorate the tragic loss of Daniel Morcombe for this year's Day for Daniel.

Miriam Vale Police Station senior constable Kelly Humphries visited the school to talk to primary students about identifying danger and staying safe.

Sen-Constable Humphries said parents and teachers needed to understand the significance of having serious conversations with children.

"People don't want to talk about those things because maybe it's going to affect the child or they're afraid of saying the wrong thing,” she said.

"I think we underestimate their capacity to understand.

"Having this conversation makes it so there's less fear around it, even for them, because I think we perpetuate a cycle of silence by not engaging kids on these issues.”

Constable Humphries said the discussion covered key contacts students could talk to in times of trouble, like teachers, parents, police and doctors - as well as physical reactions to danger like "sweaty palms”.

The visit was part of her Adopt-a-Cop duties, a program aimed at building positive relationships between police and school communities.

Visit danielmorcombe.com.au for more information on keeping children safe.