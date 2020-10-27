Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Power Station Smokestack
Power Station Smokestack
News

Conservation council criticises hydrogen plans

Jacobbe Mcbride
27th Oct 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NATIONAL conservation body has hit back at the Australian Labor Party’s announcement that Gladstone could soon become a hydrogen hub.

Australian Conservation Foundation campaigner Jason Lyddieth contacted The Observer to vent his frustration regarding the announcement.

Mr Lyddieth’s previous work with non-governmental environmental organisation Greenpeace had seen him advocate for the protection of the Great Barrier Reef among other landmarks.

“Labor’s commitment of $10 million to support the hydrogen industry is potentially a positive move, but only if the hydrogen is produced using 100 per cent clean, renewable energy,” Mr Lyddieth said.

“If hydrogen is made with coal or gas, it is just adding to the climate problem.

“Burning coal to produce hydrogen creates more emissions than burning coal to produce electricity, so making hydrogen from coal doesn’t pass the pub test.

“The international market for hydrogen will be in renewable-generated green hydrogen.”

Mr Lyddieth said renewable generated hydrogen presented plenty of exciting opportunities for Australia, especially for heavy industry centres like Gladstone.

“Queensland is well positioned to be a superpower in the renewable industries of the future,” he said.

More environmental news:

- Gladstone could replicate Benaraby inferno: Council report

- ‘Please be respectful’: Mayor’s plea to Lilley’s Beach hoons

- MILESTONE: Council project reaches crucial phase

australian conservation council australian labor party australian renewable energy agency climate change hydrogen gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hydrogen horizon: Gladstone poised to lead state

        Premium Content Hydrogen horizon: Gladstone poised to lead state

        News The ALP made huge commitments to the Gladstone region today.

        Turkey Beach mum scammed eight people on Facebook

        Premium Content Turkey Beach mum scammed eight people on Facebook

        Crime Tayla Brooke Monaghan pretended to sell a motorbike she never had and sent buyers...

        LAST CHANCE: Australia Day Awards voting closes soon

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Australia Day Awards voting closes soon

        News Gladstone Regional Council have urged potential submissions to come forward...

        Jockey Small praises Gladstone race meeting

        Premium Content Jockey Small praises Gladstone race meeting

        News “The hospitality from the club and racing people was first class.”