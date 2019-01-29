Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Connor Blakely was set to fill the midfield void left by Lachie Neale. Picture: AAP
Connor Blakely was set to fill the midfield void left by Lachie Neale. Picture: AAP
AFL

Docker set for lengthy stint on sidelines

by Nick Rynne
28th Jan 2019 5:45 PM

Fremantle half-back Connor Blakely is facing at least three months on the sidelines after sustaining a high-grade tear in his right hamstring on Friday.

He is set to see a surgeon this week to decide if surgery is required.

The 22-year-old sustained the tear in an innocuous training incident, injuring an internal tendon in the muscle, but not the tendon which attaches the muscle to the bone.

Fremantle general manager of football Peter Bell said early advice indicated Blakely would take 12 to 14 weeks to fully recover.

"It's obviously disappointing for both Connor and the football club, but we are confident he will be able to return in the first half of the season and have an impact," Bell said in a statement.

Connor Blakely has suffered a serious hamstring injury. Picture: AAP
Connor Blakely has suffered a serious hamstring injury. Picture: AAP

 

The news is a serious blow for the Fremantle midfield after Blakely had been earmarked to help fill the midfield hole left by Lachie Neale's trade to Brisbane.

Blakely had been one of the club's best performers in the early stages of last season, averaging 24 disposals and seven marks per game running off half-back and through the midfield before a knee injury ended his year early.

More Stories

Show More
afl connor blakely fremantle dockers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    premium_icon How a warm lunch box could affect your children's health

    Parenting The Heart Foundation explains why lunch boxes should be cool.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    premium_icon How you can help your children ease in to school routines

    News "After the holidays it is hard work for everyone.”

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:00 AM