Confusion over 3200 jobs for central Queensland

CENTRAL Queensland is supposed to get 3200 jobs out of this year's state government budget - but the slice of the pie Gladstone is set to get remains unknown.

Queensland treasurer Curtis Pitt was in Gladstone yesterday spruiking his state budget released on June 13.

There was $91 million for Gladstone, including funding for the Gladstone Ports Corporation, school up- grades and the first funding allocation for the emergency department upgrade.

Ahead of his visit new unemployment figures for regions confirmed that Gladstone and Rockhampton continue to struggle.

The unemployment rate for Fitzroy in May rose to 7.1% but yesterday Mr Pitt could not confirm how many jobs would be delivered to Gladstone as a result of his budget.

The state treasurer high- lighted the jobs boost would come from investments in employment programs like Works for Queensland and Back to Work.

"Today I met Bec and Ash, two young ladies taken on in the local area employed as part of Back to Work," Mr Pitt said.

"We talk about these figures of how many people are employed, but it was great to meet them."

Describing Gladstone as the "powerhouse for Queensland" Mr Pitt dismissed criticisms that his budget favoured the south-east corner.

"We have made a commitment on job creation and we have been getting that balance right on being economic managers, driving economy and being responsible fiscal managers."

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said a highlight for the budget for the region was the $7.1 million in fund- ing for the first stage of the emergency department upgrade.