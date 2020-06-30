‘Confused’ motorcyclist loses licence and cops fine

IN COURT: A confused motorcyclist has lost his licence.

LICENCE confusion has landed a Gladstone motorist in front of a judge when he drove the wrong sort of vehicle

Nicholas John Earl pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving a motor vehicle without a licence repeat offender.

The court was told on May 27 at 8.45pm Earl was intercepted on the Dawson Highway driving a motorcycle.

Earl believed he had a learner’s licence for a motorcycle, however he did not have any type of motorcycle licence.

The court was told at the time of committing the offence he was a repeat unlicensed driver.

Earl was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for one month.