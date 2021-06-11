Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

‘Confronting’ sight after woman’s death

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

Police and paramedics were met by a “confronting” sight when they entered a NSW south coast home where a woman was lying dead.

The 51-year-old woman was discovered after a family member called police on Friday morning saying they were unable to contact her.

Emergency workers arrived at the home in Numbaa, near Nowra, shortly before 11.30am.

“It was quite confronting to first responders,” Detective Inspector Scott Nelson told NCA NewsWire.

“There was evidence she had sustained fatal injuries.”

About half an hour later, a 37-year-old man was arrested near the scene.

The man was taken to the police station in Nowra where he was helping officers with their investigation, police said.

“We believe he was known to the woman,” Mr Nelson said.

No charges have been laid.

Originally published as ‘Confronting’ sight after woman’s death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glock missing from police officer’s hotel room located

        Premium Content Glock missing from police officer’s hotel room located

        News Police are still trying to search for another stolen weapon.

        From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        Premium Content From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        News Gladstone infant Amarlie O’Connor recovering after crucial surgery

        Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        Premium Content Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        News “We still have a long way to go until we reach the Queensland renewable energy...

        Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Premium Content Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Athletics “We are excited and happy to welcome everyone back.”