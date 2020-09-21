Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on scene at a serious rollover on Henry St/Burnett Hwy Nanango, September 19, 2020.
Police on scene at a serious rollover on Henry St/Burnett Hwy Nanango, September 19, 2020.
News

CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

Dominic Elsome
19th Sep 2020 6:19 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have confirmed a serious traffic crash this morning claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Ambulances and police were called to a serious rollover on the Burnett Highway/Henry St in Nanango at 11.37am today.

The crash was close to the Nanango Police Station.

Paramedics treated a woman at the scene for critical injuries.

Tragically, the driver, a 72-year-old Glan Devon woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said shortly after 11.30am, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton utility, travelling on Henry Street lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crashed.

A dog was also in the vehicle and survived.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

More Stories

bruce hwy crash fatal crashes nanango
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        War of words erupts between pollies over mining

        Premium Content War of words erupts between pollies over mining

        News Glenn Butcher MP and LNP candidate Ron Harding have pulled no punches, exchanging verbal barbs over mining.

        FREE ART: Artist’s gift to Tannum Sands community

        Premium Content FREE ART: Artist’s gift to Tannum Sands community

        News GLADSTONE residents might find something a little special around Tannum Sands, with...

        Drug dealer teen hoped to join the army

        Premium Content Drug dealer teen hoped to join the army

        Crime Mason-Jay David Graham Ale Edwards was told he was “fortunate” for two reasons.

        Livestream: State champs U16 basketball to play here

        Premium Content Livestream: State champs U16 basketball to play here

        Basketball Watch Gladstone and Rockhampton players in action here.