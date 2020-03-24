No new COVID-19 cases despite early confirmation concerns

UPDATE: Queensland Health stated there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Rockhampton today despite Keppel MP Brittany Lauga stating there were two new cases in Rockhampton earlier today (see below).

A Queensland health release stated that there had only been four cases in Central Queensland to date.

Ms Lauga said she took the previous information from a reliable source in the health system.

Earlier today the MP made calls to streamline the distribution of information to the public, arguing Central Queensland health and Hospital Services should have the authority to deliver the news on local cases.

HHS* Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland 6

Central Queensland 4

Central West 0

Darling Downs 15

Gold Coast 79

Mackay 2

Metro North 111

Metro South 97

North West 0

South West 0

Sunshine Coast 46

Torres and Cape 0

Townsville 4

West Moreton 13

Wide Bay 6

Overseas 14

Total 397

INITIAL:Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Rockhampton after the statewide daily total hit 78.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed the two cases are directly related to the three cases confirmed yesterday.

The two new cases are quarantined at home.

It is understood health authorities are confident their contact with the public has been minimal, thus not requiring a community health alert.

The latest cases lifts the total Central Queensland COVID-19 cases to six.

For more information to follow.