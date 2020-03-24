No new COVID-19 cases despite early confirmation concerns
UPDATE: Queensland Health stated there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Rockhampton today despite Keppel MP Brittany Lauga stating there were two new cases in Rockhampton earlier today (see below).
A Queensland health release stated that there had only been four cases in Central Queensland to date.
Ms Lauga said she took the previous information from a reliable source in the health system.
Earlier today the MP made calls to streamline the distribution of information to the public, arguing Central Queensland health and Hospital Services should have the authority to deliver the news on local cases.
HHS* Total confirmed cases to date
Cairns and Hinterland 6
Central Queensland 4
Central West 0
Darling Downs 15
Gold Coast 79
Mackay 2
Metro North 111
Metro South 97
North West 0
South West 0
Sunshine Coast 46
Torres and Cape 0
Townsville 4
West Moreton 13
Wide Bay 6
Overseas 14
Total 397
INITIAL:Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Rockhampton after the statewide daily total hit 78.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed the two cases are directly related to the three cases confirmed yesterday.
The two new cases are quarantined at home.
It is understood health authorities are confident their contact with the public has been minimal, thus not requiring a community health alert.
The latest cases lifts the total Central Queensland COVID-19 cases to six.
For more information to follow.