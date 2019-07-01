Menu
Detective Inspector for Darling Downs District Lew Strohfeldt addresse the media at the stabbing incident in Plainland. Dominic Elsome
Police hunting killers after fatal stabbing near pub

Dominic Elsome
Ali Kuchel
by and
1st Jul 2019 10:41 PM | Updated: 10:44 PM
POLICE are hunting for two suspects who fled in a black sedan after allegedly stabbing a man.

On Monday night at about 6pm, a 50-year-old man was stabbed and killed near Porters Plainland Hotel by two men.

Detective Inspector for Darling Downs District Lew Strohfeldt said police believed it was not a random attack.

"We haven't been able to identify witnesses but we are checking CCTV footage here and other establishments in the area to see if there are any persons involved," he said.

"A man has lost his life and we need to be able to find the exact circumstances."

He said the alleged attackers left the scene in an unknown direction.

Det Strohfeldt couldn't say whether the victim was a local man, and what the man was doing in the area.

"It's a terrible thing to happen. There's a man who has lost his life and we need the public's assistance to solve this crime," he said.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage or seen a black sedan leave this area around 6pm this evening (should come forward)."

Anyone who may have seen a black sedan leave the vicinity of Porters Plainland Hotel shortly after 6pm is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or their local police station.

