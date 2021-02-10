CONFIRMED: Cotton On Group moves into Stockland

Cotton On will open in Gladstone Stockland in May. Picture: The Cotton On store at Stockland Rockhampton.

Fashion retailer Cotton On Group has been confirmed as the new store to open in Gladstone Stockland.

The retail group, which offers on-trend fashion for men and women, will move into the centre after fashion giant, Lorna Jane closed its doors last month.

Cotton On will be located where the former Lorna Jane store used to be.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Diana Mitchell said the Cotton On store would nicely complement the many existing brands on offer.

“We are thrilled to provide our customers with an even wider variety of fashion retailers at our centre here in Gladstone,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We know our customers will appreciate being able to shop for men, women, kids and even for specific wardrobe items such as exercise clothes, all in the convenience of one store.”

The 400m2 store is expected to open on May 1 and is located where the former Lorna Jane store used to be.

The store will include active wear, intimates and swim from Cotton On Body, as well as shoes and accessories from Rubi.