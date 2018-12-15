Menu
Rosella Goh is hoping to receive an OP1 and is interested in studying dentistry.
Rosella Goh is hoping to receive an OP1 and is interested in studying dentistry.
'Confident': Waking up to find out your fate

Mark Zita
15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
HUNDREDS of Year 12 students across the region are awaiting their final year results, which are scheduled to be released this morning.

One of those teenagers is Rosella Goh, who has been identified as a potential OP 1 candidate.

"I'm a bit nervous but I'm confident that I'll do well,” Ms Goh said. "My predictions have looked pretty good, so I hope I get an OP 1.”

The Gladstone State High School graduate hopes she can enter a dentistry course at the University of Queensland.

"I've always had a good experience with dentists, and the job seems interesting to me,” Ms Goh said.

"I want to be involved in a job where I can be hands-on with things.”

From next year, the Overall Position scale will be phased out, with students entering Year 11 in 2019 to be the first recipients of an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank in 2020.

Instead of 25 bands in the existing OP system, which was introduced in 1992, the ATAR scale allows for a "finer grained rank order” in increments of 0.05, with the band ranging between 0 and 99.95.

In addition, the reforms to the Queensland Certificate of Education will start from next year.

One major change is the introduction of external assessment introduced to some senior subjects, like in other states.

The assessment will run alongside existing school-based assessment.

Other changes to the QCE include an improved senior syllabus, changes to eligibility requirements and quality assurance.

