Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEEMS SUCH A LONG TIME AGO: Valleys' Tom Little tries to get through the defence in the reserve grade match at Valleys vs Wallabys Pre-Season Challenge Cup, February 29. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds
SEEMS SUCH A LONG TIME AGO: Valleys' Tom Little tries to get through the defence in the reserve grade match at Valleys vs Wallabys Pre-Season Challenge Cup, February 29. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds
Sport

Confidence rising for community league

NICK KOSSATCH
1st May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The NRL is back officially on May 28 but Rugby League Gladstone Limited footy fans and players will need to wait.

Wallabys, Valleys, Brothers, Tannum Seagulls and Calliope Roosters make up the RLG competition.

June 1 is the earliest that this level of league will return in training and competition mode in line with the current health order which remains in place until May 19.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday that the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans can resume training for the May 28 season return.

The decision came after ARL commission chairman Peter V’Landy’s met with chief executives of the Cowboys, Broncos and Titans and the premier via phone.

Queensland Rugby League media manager Michael Hillier said the return of the “big league” won’t have any impact of community rugby league action any time soon.

“It’s two completely different sectors of the game so there is no impact on local footy from Friday’s announcement,” he said.

“NRL is professional obviously which means it’s classed as work and they can put in place strict regulations.

“Community footy is a completely different beast and we have our fingers crossed we can play again but we are waiting on further Queensland Government advice.”

RELATED STORY: NRL warned: ‘the competition will get shut down’

RELATED STORY: Gorden Tallis Cup to be played later in year, maybe

coronavirusgladstone country rugby league cowboys cq nrl rugby league gladstone ltd
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experienced pharmacist awarded best boss

        premium_icon Experienced pharmacist awarded best boss

        News A Gladstone pharmacist with more than a decade’s experience has been crowned the town’s favourite boss after winning the Observer’s online poll.

        'Small victory': No active cases of COVID-19 in CQ

        premium_icon 'Small victory': No active cases of COVID-19 in CQ

        News MP makes plea not to let up with social distancing efforts.

        Apprentices raise thousands for charity

        premium_icon Apprentices raise thousands for charity

        News MORE than $7300 has been raised by Gladstone Ports Corporation’s apprentice and...

        Autumnal shift in Gladstone weather

        premium_icon Autumnal shift in Gladstone weather

        News It may be the time to chuck on an extra blanket on the bed for the next few...