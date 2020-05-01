Confidence rising for community league

SEEMS SUCH A LONG TIME AGO: Valleys' Tom Little tries to get through the defence in the reserve grade match at Valleys vs Wallabys Pre-Season Challenge Cup, February 29. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds

SEEMS SUCH A LONG TIME AGO: Valleys' Tom Little tries to get through the defence in the reserve grade match at Valleys vs Wallabys Pre-Season Challenge Cup, February 29. PICTURE: Sam Reynolds

RUGBY LEAGUE: The NRL is back officially on May 28 but Rugby League Gladstone Limited footy fans and players will need to wait.

Wallabys, Valleys, Brothers, Tannum Seagulls and Calliope Roosters make up the RLG competition.

June 1 is the earliest that this level of league will return in training and competition mode in line with the current health order which remains in place until May 19.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday that the Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans can resume training for the May 28 season return.

The decision came after ARL commission chairman Peter V’Landy’s met with chief executives of the Cowboys, Broncos and Titans and the premier via phone.

Queensland Rugby League media manager Michael Hillier said the return of the “big league” won’t have any impact of community rugby league action any time soon.

“It’s two completely different sectors of the game so there is no impact on local footy from Friday’s announcement,” he said.

“NRL is professional obviously which means it’s classed as work and they can put in place strict regulations.

“Community footy is a completely different beast and we have our fingers crossed we can play again but we are waiting on further Queensland Government advice.”

