Confidence gained in $85 million gold and copper mine project

Carbine Resources managing director Tony James.
CARBINE Resources has told a crowd of business people in Gladstone it is confident its $85 million Mount Morgan gold and copper mine will go ahead.

Managing director Tony James said the project is one approval away from going ahead, the environmental amendment.

"With one approval to go, watch this space, we will take off," he said.

The project, located at a deserted gold mine in Mount Morgan, would create up to 150 jobs in construction and 70 full time positions once built.

"This project has been 15 years in the making ... I'm yet to find a person who doesn't support it," he said.

While the company is based in Western Australia Mr James said he was confident 95% of the work at Mount Morgan could be completed by central Queensland businesses.

