Conditions to ease but fire danger remains very high

Bureau of Meteorology has downgraded Capricornia's fire danger to very high today. Bureau of Meteorology

WHILE weather conditions are expected to ease today Capricornia will still have a very high fire danger.

Gladstone sweltered through its hottest November day ever recorded yesterday reaching 37.8 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the combination of low humidity, gusty winds and high temperatures made for a catastrophic fire danger for the region yesterday.

"Fire weather needs three ingredients, heat, wind and low humidity ... we have all those factors today - it's a recipe for disaster with that combination," he said.

Gladstone recorded wind gusts of up to 46km/h, while it was much higher in Rockhampton, which experienced winds of 85km/h.

Mr Stoney said the fire danger would ease today but conditions would remain very hot and dry.

"Things will ease slightly (on Thursday) and that trend will continue for the next few days," he said.

"We'll see an easing of those strong winds and the maximum temperature is expected to be 35 degrees.

"While the fire danger ratings will ease it will still be very high risk."

It's expected heatwave conditions will continue today and later this week.