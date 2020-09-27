Menu
Gladstone's Jedediah Griffiths and his teammates head on to Victoria Park for their grand final showdown with Brothers on Saturday night. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

Condition update on injured rugby player

Pam McKay
JANN HOULEY
and
27th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
RUGBY UNION: Gladstone player Jedediah Griffiths is recovering at home after he was injured in the Rugby Capricornia A-grade grand final on Saturday night.

There were grave concerns for the prop who was left lying flat on his back after a scrum late in the first half of the decider against Brothers at Rockhampton’s Victoria Park.

Concerned Gladstone players look on as ambulance officers prepare to transport the injured Jedediah Griffiths to Rickhampton Hospital. Photo: Jann Houley
But the Central Queensland rugby fraternity was breathing a sigh of relief today when it was revealed he had suffered no major damage.

Jedediah injured his neck after it is believed a scrum collapsed on him.

Play was stopped immediately as first aid officers treated him and concerned teammates comforted him.

Ambulance officers then arrived and prepared him for transport to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Gladstone Rugby Union’s Amanda Ball said that Jed’s CT scan had come back clear.

Gladstone's Jedediah Griffiths in the back of the ambulance, ready to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Jann Houley
“That is the best news we could have hoped for and he is now recovering at home,” she said.

Jed was in his first season of rugby with the Gladstone club.

His skipper Alex Clark and Brothers co-captain Riley Mertin both wished him well in their post-match interviews.

“That sent chills down all of our spines. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Mertin said.

Clark echoed those sentiments, and was hoping for the best possible outcome.

Nearly 34 minutes of the final had been played before the stoppage, which lasted for more than hour.

The game resumed, with Brothers running out 28-19 winners.

