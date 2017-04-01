29°
News

Concerns raised over council's debt lowering plan

Chris Lees | 1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Jeremy Hastings has decided to speak out.
Jeremy Hastings has decided to speak out. Mike Richards GLA130117SHAKE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUSINESS owner Jeremy Hastings says he's alarmed by the council's comments on lowering debt without sacking workers.

Earlier this week in the Observer, Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council did not want to adopt the same 'slash and burn' measures as the region's industry did to cut costs.

However, Mr Hastings said when he read the article, he felt "genuine fear about the competence of our council".

"Like any older sibling, big industry will probably shrug off the remarks by our deputy mayor as nothing more than someone with a small business background trying to play in the big kids' playground, when they can't even climb the jungle gym," he said.

"But as a ratepayer I find the tone and content of the article alarming."

In a year, the council's debt has dropped by $37 million.

Mr Hastings said the first question was to understand the impact the 'savings' would have in the future.

"Thirty-seven million dollars is a substantial sum and if the reduction was done wisely, we will no doubt be better off," he said.

"So I call on council to provide the risk assessment as to how the savings have contributed to a stronger, more resilient, council and Gladstone region."

Mr Hastings had questions about what major capital investments the council had not funded.

"If council has postponed future capital works as part of these savings rather than make tough decisions here and now, the community has simply delayed a problem," he said.

"Like any problem, if you don't tackle it head on, the complexity and risk increases. If we don't invest in major capital now the region will be at great risk in the future."

Cr Trevor said the council would not drastically reduce services or fail to invest in increased capital funding which would result in the next council playing catch-up and increasing rates.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  debt gladstone regional council

Barra blitz predicted for the Boyne

Barra blitz predicted for the Boyne

BOYNE River anglers are in for a barra bonanza after Lake Awoonga spills.

Good Samaritans help 78-year-old in floods

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of X Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region.

Community spirit is alive

Jobs coming from hospital project

VITAL ROLE: Gladstone Mater Hospital manager Frances Forbes says mental health is vital.

Mater Hospital wants to recruit locally

Harbour City BMX track and club devastated in floods

Floodwater rises outside the Gladstone BMX track

Club registrar Louise Hannan said it was a scene of carnage

Local Partners

Jobs coming from hospital project

PLANNING is under way and on track to upgrade mental health facilities in Gladstone. Work could begin as early as July.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Family affair for CQUniversity graduates

CELEBRATION: Mother and daughter, Alison and Alex Murdoch throw their mortarboard's in the air after graduating at CQUniversity.

Mother and daughter amongst 70 CQU graduates.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

THE original Mary Poppins herself, Dame Julie Andrews, is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

BOOKS: Werewolf Tommi Grayson is back in Berlin

Cover art for the book Who's Afraid Too?

"So much of what makes a sequel great is expansion”

PERFECT INVESTMENTRENOVATE AND ADD VALUE&quot;SOLD AS IS WHERE IS&quot;

22 Glegg, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 4 2 2 $170,000

Unlock the true potential on offer in Gladstone. On offer is this solid timber and fibro constructed duplex dwelling consisting of 2 bedrooms both with a/c...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

Double Delight - On Acreage!

179 Chamberlain Road, Burua 4680

House 5 3 14 AUCTION

Situated on approximately 48.56 hectares (or approx. 120 acres) this delightful property has a lot to offer. There are two separate residences located on the...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new premises For...

Acreage, serenity, freedom close to town!

28 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 $594,000

This is perfect acreage! Why spend time and money travelling out of town, when everything you need from a rural block is right here 5 minutes from Kin Kora. This...

Your Inner City Lifestyle Awaits!

72 Lord Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 6 $380,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this inner City property where your family will delight in the sheer convenience of living...

Often wanted but rarely available !! That is the case of land with highway frontage in Calliope.

48 Stirrat Street, Calliope 4680

Residential Land Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, ... $200,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are delighted to be marketing 48 Stirrat St, Calliope For Sale. This level 1,872m2 allotment has full frontage to the Dawson Highway...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $209,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Gladstone's population drops for the first time in ten years

DOWNTURN: ABS population figures reveal a slight drop in Gladstone's population.

ABS statistics show effect of resources downturn.

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!