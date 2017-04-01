Concerns raised over council's debt lowering plan

BUSINESS owner Jeremy Hastings says he's alarmed by the council's comments on lowering debt without sacking workers.

Earlier this week in the Observer, Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council did not want to adopt the same 'slash and burn' measures as the region's industry did to cut costs.

However, Mr Hastings said when he read the article, he felt "genuine fear about the competence of our council".

"Like any older sibling, big industry will probably shrug off the remarks by our deputy mayor as nothing more than someone with a small business background trying to play in the big kids' playground, when they can't even climb the jungle gym," he said.

"But as a ratepayer I find the tone and content of the article alarming."

In a year, the council's debt has dropped by $37 million.

Mr Hastings said the first question was to understand the impact the 'savings' would have in the future.

"Thirty-seven million dollars is a substantial sum and if the reduction was done wisely, we will no doubt be better off," he said.

"So I call on council to provide the risk assessment as to how the savings have contributed to a stronger, more resilient, council and Gladstone region."

Mr Hastings had questions about what major capital investments the council had not funded.

"If council has postponed future capital works as part of these savings rather than make tough decisions here and now, the community has simply delayed a problem," he said.

"Like any problem, if you don't tackle it head on, the complexity and risk increases. If we don't invest in major capital now the region will be at great risk in the future."

Cr Trevor said the council would not drastically reduce services or fail to invest in increased capital funding which would result in the next council playing catch-up and increasing rates.