Concerns over Gladstone Airport's finances

IT SEEMS like the concerns of the Gladstone Airport are ongoing with the community.

John Blake penned a stinging letter about Gladstone Regional Council's role with the financial health of the airport.

His letter:

With council budget just around the corner, when is commercial service committee chair Dr.Poya-John Sobhanian going (to) tell us, via "Council Connections” (the) results of his investigations into the financial health of the Gladstone Airport? Why have so many CEOs come and gone in such a short space of time?

What prompted newly elected Mayor to say about airport management (Gladstone Observer August 6, 2016): "I didn't set up the board of directors, but now I've got to deal with it”. And: Council has also made other changes, including requiring the board present a consolidated report to the council within a week of a board meeting. Owing more than $30 million to the council, the airport will have to return minimum of 50% of its net profit to the council.

If reporting and profit sharing wasn't happening, then who was ultimately responsible for allowing the situation to continue for so long?

In January 2011 (29th on page of the Gladstone Observer) council ran a "Debunking some myths” full page advertisement in part telling ratepayers they were dreaming ("myth”) if they thought: "Ratepayers are funding the airport redevelopment”. Instead, ratepayers were told: "The vast majority of the project is being funded by borrowings, the interest and redemption on which is being serviced by airport/airline passenger taxes.”

Just three years later (March 2014) the myth became a reality, with almost half the outstanding debt dumped on ratepayers, when a "more realistic picture” didn't match the "Master Plan” volume predictions.

The council having boldly "gone it alone” borrowing $65 million without government support, left ratepayers fully exposed to the consequences of increased debt, interest and higher rates, in the likely event that the optimistic passenger predictions would fail to eventuate.

A big thank you to those councillors who voted to save $25,000 by abolishing the deputy role.

Having recently been successful in winning a jumper on the airport board, it will be very interesting to see if former council "myth buster” and highly credentialled board member can sort fact from fiction, and convince the board to take back ownership of $28 million, leaving council to look after core council business, and the airport board to look after management of the airport/debt in keeping with reasons for its corporatisation.

Finally, if ratepayers receive no discount benefits what so ever by holding onto ownership of the airport, then the airport and its debt should be sold.

Who has got the money, management expertise and already in the transport industry? Only one person I know and that fits that bill: Gladstone Ports Corporation, and apparently it's already got a working agreement with the council. Research indicates that only a handful of major councils still run airports.

John Blake