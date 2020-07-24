‘Concerning’: Cops hone in on accused child exploiter

Detectives say it is too early to tell how many children have been abused in a stash of child exploitation material allegedly found in a raid at a Townsville home.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit are working to determine whether any of the children allegedly found on computer files at a Wulguru house are from the area.

The accused, Daniel Robert James Andrew, 33, has been charged with possessing and distributing child exploitation material, and using a carriage service to access child exploitation material.

Officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the investigation was still in its early days but any amount of child exploitation material was "concerning".

MORE NEWS>>>

• Baby to join ice trafficking mother in jail

• A former NRL player has pleaded guilty to drug possession and will be sentenced later this year

• Teenager, 17, charged with rape of girl, 16, at Kirwan house party

Police will allege the child exploitation files were found on Andrew's computer when they raided his home on Wednesday.

Officers also allegedly found a stash of marijuana plants and oil. He has also been charged with drug possession.

Det Snr Sgt Miles said the police charged Andrew based on the initial evidence that was found, but their investigation was only just beginning.

He said their next step was figuring out who the children are.

"Our primary goal is identifying these victims … whether they be from here of overseas," he said.

"We will continue to ID the full extent of files this person has been (allegedly) accessing and exchanging."

Snr-Sgt Miles said that part of the investigation was difficult, and they wouldn't know the full extent of the amount of material until "forensic analysis" was complete.

Separately, this week another man in his 30s was sentenced at Townsville District court for possessing 1640 child exploitation photos and 97 videos on his computer.

The court heard Brendan Colin Norman Campbell, 34, used a fake Instagram account to pose as a woman and speak with children.

He even groomed a mother to send him photographs of her six-year-old daughter.

Police found 183 category four photos depicting children and adult penetrative sexual activity.

Campbell pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to 18 months' jail.

Andrew faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Originally published as 'Concerning': Cops hone in on accused child exploiter