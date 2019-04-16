'Concerning': A message to CQ drivers from rescue crews

SAFE DRIVING: Motorists are urged to adhere to safe driving practices during the Easter long weekend.

DRIVERS are being urged to take it easy on the roads during the Easter long weekend.

The safety warning has come the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service, which is concerned about a recent spike in call-outs to motor vehicle related incidents.

Spokeswoman Gabrielle Holmes said the spike occurred in the past three months.

"We've been involved in over 17 motor vehicle accidents (in that time frame)," Ms Holmes said.

"The sudden inflation we've seen in motor vehicle-related incidents around CQ as of late is concerning, especially as the Easter long weekend is just around the corner."

Ms Holmes wants all drivers to do their part for road safety during the 4-day long weekend.

"We encourage everyone sharing the road at any time throughout the year to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone gets home safely," Ms Holmes said.

"We are urging drivers to take the utmost amount of care when on the way to or returning from holidays."

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said drivers should keep in mind the precious cargo they and many others will be carrying this Easter.

"The crew at RACQ Capricorn Rescue does an amazing job, but we really don't want you or your family to meet the team because you've had a crash," Ms Hunter said.

"Plan your trip carefully to protect yourself, your family and other road users."

Ms Hunter suggested drivers have enough rest before driving, schedule a break every two hours, buckle up, put away distractions like phones, don't be tempted to speed and not get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.