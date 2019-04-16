Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFE DRIVING: Motorists are urged to adhere to safe driving practices during the Easter long weekend.
SAFE DRIVING: Motorists are urged to adhere to safe driving practices during the Easter long weekend. Contributed
News

'Concerning': A message to CQ drivers from rescue crews

Mark Zita
by
16th Apr 2019 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are being urged to take it easy on the roads during the Easter long weekend.

The safety warning has come the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service, which is concerned about a recent spike in call-outs to motor vehicle related incidents.

Spokeswoman Gabrielle Holmes said the spike occurred in the past three months.

"We've been involved in over 17 motor vehicle accidents (in that time frame)," Ms Holmes said.

"The sudden inflation we've seen in motor vehicle-related incidents around CQ as of late is concerning, especially as the Easter long weekend is just around the corner."

Ms Holmes wants all drivers to do their part for road safety during the 4-day long weekend.

"We encourage everyone sharing the road at any time throughout the year to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone gets home safely," Ms Holmes said.

"We are urging drivers to take the utmost amount of care when on the way to or returning from holidays."

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said drivers should keep in mind the precious cargo they and many others will be carrying this Easter.

"The crew at RACQ Capricorn Rescue does an amazing job, but we really don't want you or your family to meet the team because you've had a crash," Ms Hunter said.

"Plan your trip carefully to protect yourself, your family and other road users."

Ms Hunter suggested drivers have enough rest before driving, schedule a break every two hours, buckle up, put away distractions like phones, don't be tempted to speed and not get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

central queensland racq racq capricorn helicopter rescue service
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    premium_icon Secrets behind making the perfect Harbour Festival float

    Community This Kindergarten has more than 30 years of experience being a part of the street parade

    Construction company owner in court for security attack

    premium_icon Construction company owner in court for security attack

    News Magistrate says Bundaberg Rum can cause 'a lot of problems'

    'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    premium_icon 'Delusional': Man on assault charges bashed in jail

    News Court told man "had started to learn what he had been giving out”.

    Calliope teacher becomes a Queensland Ballet ambassador

    premium_icon Calliope teacher becomes a Queensland Ballet ambassador

    Community This lucky primary school teacher got to meet Li Cunxin