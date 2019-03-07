'Concerned': Supermarket staff uneasy about vandalism

SHATTERED: Two recent incidents of overnight glass damage have caused unease for the staff at Spar Express New Auckland.

STAFF at Spar Express New Auckland are fearful of more attempted break-ins after a series of incidents in the past month.

Early Sunday morning a large rock was thrown through the front door of the shop, shattering the glass.

It's not the first time the store has been targeted - a similar incident occurred in January when a large hole was pierced through the glass front doors.

Store manager Katrina Combridge said the incidents had a great impact on running costs and staff morale.

"Premiums go up because we had to claim our insurance for the first glass door (repair),”Ms Combridge said.

"The first incident we couldn't trade until 11 o'clock because the door was too dangerous (to be opened).”

The store also lost its usual morning trade.

"We had to turn a lot of customers away that morning and potentially we lost customers over that as well,” Ms Combridge said.

Fortunately no trade was lost on Sunday because of the damaged door.

Both events have taken a toll on staff members.

"It makes staff fearful,” Ms Combridge said.

"A couple of staff members have mentioned they are concerned now with (the vandalism) happening and what is next.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers 1300333000 or Spar Express on 49781422.