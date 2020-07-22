Concern vape reform could lead people back to smoking

The Vape Den owner Matt Evans is frustrated with new laws trying to ban nicotine e-cigarettes and refills.

A GLADSTONE Vape store owner wants to see changes to legislation, which would make vaping nicotine much harder to get, thrown out.

Before July 1 new reform was to be brought in which would result in nicotine e-cigarettes and refills being banned in Australia, however it was pushed back to January 1, 2021 at the last minute after uproar from the vaping community.

As it stands, the nicotine can only be imported from overseas as it is not allowed to be sold in Australia.

Under the new rule, imports of the vaporiser nicotine and e-cigarettes would only be approved with a doctor’s prescription with fines of $222,000 for those found in breach.

As a former smoker who used e-cigarettes to quit, Mr Evans is firmly against the change.

“You’ll still be able to get a prescription from a doctor but then the doctor has to find a way to import the nicotine,” Mr Evans said.

“They have to apply to a scheme to be allowed to import the nicotine or get a compounding chemist to make it up.

“Trouble is, doctors aren’t going to go to that sort of trouble when you see the amount of people coming in and out of vape shops.”

Instead he would like to see changes ease instead of become more restrictive and allow vape stores to sell liquid nicotine, without a prescription.

“The amount of people who are quitting smoking with vaping and having amazing success is phenomenal,” Mr Evans said.

“We want to be able to sell liquid nicotine in vape shops so people don’t have these huge concentrations of nicotine in their houses.

“It can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing but majority of people you have to talk them through how to do it.

“So they can get the prescription, they can get the nicotine and they don’t know what to do with it.

“So we talk them through how to mix it, how to use it safely, how to store it safely

“But you can remove that danger of it and make it a lot easier for people to buy liquid with the nicotine in it, at a far more sensible concentration to have it around your house.”

He rejected claims young people were interested in vaping, stating the majority of his customer base were over-30s trying to quit cigarettes.

His fear is if liquid nicotine becomes too inaccessible former smokers will return back to traditional smoking.

“You don’t need a prescription to buy a packet of cigarettes and they’ll kill you,” he said.

“There’s too much guys in suits making decisions for the working class man without actually being in touch with them.”

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd was contacted for comment but did not respond.