Concern for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

The Federal Government has announced plans to use Christmas Island, where Biloela sisters Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa are currently detained with their parents, as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision to use Christmas Island as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak is proof the detained Tamil family should be returned home, according to supporters in Biloela.

In a statement, the Home to Bilo campaign extended thoughts to those caught in the outbreak, and said the new development on Christmas Island proved the most appropriate place for Priya, Nades, and their two young daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, was in Bilo.

"Their ongoing detention on Christmas Island has isolated and traumatised this young family," the statement said.

"We will be monitoring the situation to ensure that Priya, Nades, Kopika and Tharunicaa are not put at risk during this process."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement at a press conference earlier today.

He said the government would provide assisted departures for Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province in China.

He said Christmas Island would be used as a quarantine area where evacuees would stay for 14 days.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, has been contacted for comment.