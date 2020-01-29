Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Federal Government has announced plans to use Christmas Island, where Biloela sisters Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa are currently detained with their parents, as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Federal Government has announced plans to use Christmas Island, where Biloela sisters Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa are currently detained with their parents, as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Concern for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
29th Jan 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The decision to use Christmas Island as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak is proof the detained Tamil family should be returned home, according to supporters in Biloela.

In a statement, the Home to Bilo campaign extended thoughts to those caught in the outbreak, and said the new development on Christmas Island proved the most appropriate place for Priya, Nades, and their two young daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, was in Bilo.

"Their ongoing detention on Christmas Island has isolated and traumatised this young family," the statement said.

"We will be monitoring the situation to ensure that Priya, Nades, Kopika and Tharunicaa are not put at risk during this process."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement at a press conference earlier today.

He said the government would provide assisted departures for Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province in China.

He said Christmas Island would be used as a quarantine area where evacuees would stay for 14 days.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
asylum seekers biloela coronavirus coronavirus wuhan tamil family
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        premium_icon Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

        News A SECLUDED “treehouse” with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

        • 29th Jan 2020 1:39 PM
        New fishing comp hits region

        premium_icon New fishing comp hits region

        News THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook...

        Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        premium_icon Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        News Lynda Ninness celebrates the opening of our new school.

        No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        premium_icon No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        News Safety will not be affected by change at Gladstone Airport: CEO