'Comprehensive' safety probe over for Gladstone tug company

QUEENSLAND'S peak maritime safety body will not take action against a Gladstone company after completing a probe into several tug boat crashes in the harbour.

The investigation into accidents involving Smit Lamnalco's tugs included the most recent crash, in late-May, involving a collision between two tugs.

In an email to its employees the company described it as a "serious incident” and warned Maritime Safety Queensland would investigate.

The crash caused $500,000 worth of damage and the two men involved suffered minor injuries.

A Maritime Safety Queensland Spokesperson confirmed to The Observer it had completed its "comprehensive” investigation.

The spokesperson said the department would work closely with "all parties” operating vessels in the Gladstone Harbour from now on.

"After completing a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances we have determined to take no further action regarding these incidents at this time,” the spokesperson said.

"However we have fully discussed this with the operator and they have committed to enhancing their maintenance and training procedures.”

"We are also working with the port, to whom the tugs are contracted, to ensure all parties are committed to continuing to provide best practice towage service standards.

The spokesperson said MSQ expected all vessels operating in Queensland waters to maintain the "highest safety standards”.