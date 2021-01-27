Opposition: Compo plan doesn’t hit home for NQ’s crime

THE Opposition has slammed the Katter's Australian Party's victims of crime compensation policy, saying it does not address fundamental issues.

The KAP has today announced an extraordinary plan to give victims thousands in compensation when they live in designated "hot spots".

The scheme would offer standards rates of compensation for various offences would be available, for example, $5000 for victims of home and business break-ins.

Hot spots would be designated based on the area's rate of crime in comparison to the state average.

But Opposition police spokesman Dale Last said this policy proposal does little to address what causes young people to commit crime.

"Why these young kids are out there committing these offences, what are the repercussions," Mr Last said.

"All this is doing is paying the victims, and it's not dealing with the actual issue of juvenile crime in this community.

"Certainly, there are victims out there who are seriously hurting as a consequence of having a vehicle stolen or their houses broken into, but simply giving them a check, because they've been a victim of crime, is not going to address this issue in the longer term."

State KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has outlined his plan to give victims of crime thousands of dollars worth of compensation. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The Burdekin MP said there needed to be short, medium and long-term goals when it came to helping turn young offenders lives around.

"If you're looking at the longer term it's about getting these kids to school and that education space, targeting those students who are identified as being at risk," Mr Last said.

"And then when it comes to the actual justice system, putting a lot more time and effort and a lot more resources into that rehabilitation, that point of release is where all the work needs to happen.

"Upon point of release, make sure that these kids are actively engaged, if they're not going to school, they're not doing some training, or they're not getting a job, well then, they need to be targeted.

"They (young offenders) need to understand that if you're not doing one of those things, then you're going to be targeted at you're going to be heavily supervised until such time as you understand that is the expectation on you and that we're no longer going to accept running around this community and tearing it apart."

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Shae Beplate.

