'Complex' traffic laws lead to second drug charge

KNOW THE RULES: A police roadside blitz on the Bruce Hwy.

KNOW THE RULES: A police roadside blitz on the Bruce Hwy. Tanya Easterby

IT'S NOT often a defendant receives the minimum sentence after committing two similar crimes within the space of an hour - especially when the second happens right in front of police officers.

But the unusual circumstances surrounding a Gladstone man's second offence was enough to convince a magistrate the man wasn't aware he was breaking any laws.

Aiden Connor Graham, 22, pleaded guilty yesterday to one charge of driving with a drug present in his system, and a second charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle with that same drug still present in his system.

The offences occurred on Friday August 11 at 11.35am and 12.15pm respectively.

Graham was driving on the Dawson Hwy at West Gladstone when he was intercepted by police for a licence check and roadside drug test.

He returned a positive result for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) - the active chemical compound in marijuana.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told Gladstone Magistrates Court Graham had submitted his saliva sample, completed his paperwork, and been issued with a notice of suspension and a court appearance date when he began to walk towards his car.

DRUG DETECTOR: Drivers lick the pads on the blue section in a road-side test for cannabis and methamphetamines in saliva. Tessa Mapstone

"He was released from police detainment and free to leave... he has then walked to his car, opened the door and placed his key in the ignition," Mr Reece said.

"Police walked over, he was then detained for another drug test, returned positive identification, was issued a suspension and another notice to appear.

"In essence... police have told him not to drive, he's then gone back to the car and started it."

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the situation was "unfortunate" and was the result of her client being "unaware of the complexities of our traffic laws" - despite his six-page traffic history.

Gladstone Police Station and Court House. February 2017. Paul Braven GLA010217_Police_Cou

"(He was unaware) of the fact you can be charged with being in charge of a vehicle without actually driving it," Ms Ditchfield said.

"He has a difficulty with the alternator in his vehicle ... so he's turned the power on for the purposes of winding down his windows and locking his doors.

"He simply had no idea that what he was doing was illegal. He was actually more concerned about doing the right thing and locking up his vehicle as police tend to want us to do."

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Graham $500, recorded convictions for each offence and disqualified his licence for two months in total - the minimum of one month for each offence.