'Completely isolated': Rural residents told to evacuate

LOWMEAD residents are being told to evacuate due to high levels of flooding in the area.

According to first officer of Wartburg Judy Ferrari, "houses at Lowmead are starting to get inundated with flood waters."

Ms Ferrari first alerted Lowmead residents of the emergency evacuation via the Rosedale Fire Watch Facebook Page.

"I'm at Baffle and we're quite cut off. Yalila Bridge is under and has cut off the whole area. We're completely isolated," she said.

QFES acting inspector Noel King of the Gladstone Command said anybody who can safely evacuate should do so and make their way to the Lowmead Fire Shed.

"If it is unsafe to do so and you can't leave your home, and the water is rising at your home, call 000," he said.