‘Completely different’: Former Rio Tinto worker opens CBD boutique

AFTER 26 years Tania Hempseed has swapped hi vis for fashionable threads, opening up a new clothing boutique in Goondoon St.

The Gladstone woman gave up her long career with Rio Tinto in December, seeking a new challenge in the fashion industry.

Tania has transformed a heritage-listed building that once homed the Commonwealth Bank in 1928 into a trendy boutique targeting women 20 and older.

It's a challenge that's given her many firsts, including owning a business and working in retail.

In 1991 Tania was Queensland Alumina Limited's first female apprentice.

The mother of three worked there until 2013, then taking on a role at Rio Tinto Yarwun.

"Just shopping myself after having three kids and at 45 I couldn't find anything and I'd go outside of Gladstone to shop," she said.

"It's completely different, I mean not often do people go from working on the tools to fashion."

Opened earlier this month, The Hidden Wardrobe stocks brands for casual wear to formal.

Already she's helped dress Gladstone women for the upcoming Brothers Rugby League Club's 50th Reunion and the Mayor's Charity Ball and for high school formals.

"Just seeing the mums when (their daughters) put on the dress is so amazing, I think I need to have a box of tissues handy," she said.

"I absolutely love coming to work, it's so much fun."

Keen to bring something different to Goondoon St, Tania said the opportunity to open a boutique in a heritage listed building was something she couldn't turn down.

"I think Goondoon St needs more retail, now it's a bit of a business precinct," she said.

"When I was young I can remember mum and dad bringing us in to Goondoon St for the moment," she said.

"Mum would go and do the grocery shopping, dad would go to the butcher and us kids would go to the toy store."

While business confidence may be dwindling in Gladstone, she's optimistic about her new venture in the main street.

"I was worried about opening because so many other places have closed down in Gladstone," she said.

"But at the same time I don't think it's just Gladstone, it's tough for small businesses everywhere in Australia."

Already she's working with other retailers in Goondoon St, taking part in fashion parades and putting a good word in to customers about other stores to see.

"For example with the shoes, they were difficult to stock because I didn't want anything that would clash with the other stores," she said.

"I have a small range of shoes but if I don't have what someone is looking for I'll tell them to go up to Shoe Luxe.

"It's important we work together."

Tania said in six months she will have more larger sizes available after noticing a need for dresses above size 14.