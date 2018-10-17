Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUTTED: Fire destroyed this home in Toolooa early Wednesday morning.
GUTTED: Fire destroyed this home in Toolooa early Wednesday morning. Mike Richards GLA171018FIRE
News

'Completely destroyed': Police finding cause of house fire

Mark Zita
by
18th Oct 2018 7:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE has destroyed an unoccupied housing commission home in Toolooa early yesterday morning.

At 1.05am, three fire crews attended a single-storey residential property in the vicinity of Angler St, near Trevally St, and found the property well alight, with flames coming out of all sides.

Two urban firefighter units from Gladstone and one from Boyne Island-Tannum Sands were called to help control the flames.

Gladstone area acting inspector Noel King said the fire took approximately two hours to extinguish.

"But the fire was under control within the first 30-45 minutes," Mr King said.

He also said the flames were at risk of spreading to other neighbouring properties.

"There was a problem on the eastern side of the building, where one of the houses next door sustained some minor damage," Mr King said.

No-one was inside the property at the time of the fire, but one firefighter was taken to Gladstone Hospital as a precautionary measure due to possible exhaustion.

"He was a pump operator of the (water) appliance, so a very physical job as you can imagine," Mr King said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Although the flames were under control, the single-storey house was completely destroyed, and could be demolished.

It is believed no one was living in the housing commission property at the time of the fire, but had been in that state for weeks prior to the incident.

Police immediately set up a crime scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The fire appeared to have started at the front of the house, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, but police are still investigating.

"We're conducting further inquiries this morning in relation to the cause of the fire," Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Andersen said at a press conference.

 

Police have been visiting neighbouring properties for more information regarding the blaze, but police are not ruling out arson.

"Destruction of property by fire/arson is very serious charge, and it can attract jail time, so it's a serious matter," Snr Sgt Anderson said.

"We treat all fires as suspicious until proven otherwise."

If anyone has information about the blaze, they are encouraged to come forward at the Gladstone Police Station, or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

Show More
gladstone house fire qfes queensland police service toolooa
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Police searching for missing 30-year old woman

    Police searching for missing 30-year old woman

    News 30 year old Annalise Munro was seen on Sundew street yesterday.

    Thug dad and armed ‘cronies’ threaten, rob young teens

    premium_icon Thug dad and armed ‘cronies’ threaten, rob young teens

    News When one of the teens refused he was beaten on the neck.

    • 18th Oct 2018 8:13 AM
    Baffle fishing comp goes off like a raw prawn

    Baffle fishing comp goes off like a raw prawn

    News One of the weekend's highlights was the Mullet throwing event.

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
    Playing it safe: Gladstone Airport puts safety on show

    Playing it safe: Gladstone Airport puts safety on show

    News Aviation Rescue Fire Fighting Service trucks put on a show.

    • 18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners