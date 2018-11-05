'Complete shock': Gladstone businesses recognised at awards

OVERALL WINNERS: Mellissa Pitt, Kylie Crocker, Virginia Custodia, general manager Craig Conley, Jade Whatman and Katrina Havell from Mercure Gladstone won the Accommodation & Resort and Best Overall Business at the Best in Business awards.

OVERALL WINNERS: Mellissa Pitt, Kylie Crocker, Virginia Custodia, general manager Craig Conley, Jade Whatman and Katrina Havell from Mercure Gladstone won the Accommodation & Resort and Best Overall Business at the Best in Business awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

THE who's who of Gladstone business gathered in a sea of glitz and glamour at the Yaralla Sports Club on Saturday night for the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

With 21 awards up for grabs, a number of businesses picked up more than one accolade, including Mercure Gladstone who took home the Overall Best in Business award.

The Mercure also won best Accommodation and Resort - its third consecutive win in that category - joining Gladstone Flooring Xtra, Dance Kix, Boyne Smelters and Gladstone Ports Corporation as multiple award winners on the night.

Mercure Gladstone general manager Craig Conley said it was positive the hotel had retained its consistency in order to snare a hat-trick of wins in the A&R category, but winning the Overall Best in Business Award took him by surprise.

"It was a complete shock with the Overall," he said.

"When you listen to what some of those companies have done ... they've done a lot of things. To be placed among that and be awarded with the overall prize was far exceeding what we were expecting.

"It will drive us now to next year with a little bit of innovation and different things coming on board such as new king apartments which step away from the normal hotel rooms."

Mr Conley said guest loyalty was a huge factor for them with one of Mercure's latest initiatives, a Wall of Recognition behind its reception desk, honouring guests who have stayed 100 nights or more.

The wall comes in the form of framed cricket bats to represent a century of stays.

Donna Hann from Dance Kix took home two awards - Best Individual Service and Business to Watch - capping a huge 2018 for the dance school.

GOING PLACES: Donna Hann from Dance Kix won the Business to Watch and Best Individual Service awards. Matt Taylor GLA031118BIBAWA

Formed in 2016, the studio received nominations during its first two years but cracked a finalist position this year.

"We've worked tremendously well over that time - myself and my team who are amazing," Ms Hann said.

"I'm so grateful to have a fantastic team that go above and beyond, they have passion teaching the kids and they know the benefits dance can have for children.

"To be recognised among so many other amazing businesses is great and I'm in awe to even be in the same category as some of them."

Ms Hann said the work of her Dance Kix team was one of passion.

"It's not easy but it makes it easier when you don't feel like you're working because you love it so much."

2018 Best in Business Winners

Accommodation & Resort: Mercure Gladstone

Restaurant: Rydges Gladstone (Encouragement Award)

Tourism Attraction: East Shores (Gladstone Ports Corporation)

Best Cafe & Takeaway: Blend Cafe

Events: Boyne Tannum Hookup

Best Individual Service: Donna Hann (Dance Kix)

Industry Engineering & Manufacturing: Gladstone Ports Corporation

Trades & Services: Rayment Excavation

Auto & Marine: Reef City Motors

Health Beauty & Wellness: Dhillonz Hair & Beauty

Retail Less than 10 staff: Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Retail with more than 10 staff: Fordy's Spa Express

Entertainment & Recreational Business: Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre

Young Business leader: Megan Leane

Business leader: Joe Rea (Boyne Smelters)

Local Franchise: Gladstone Flooring Xtra

Not for Profit Clubs Community & Association: Gladstone Gymnastics

Business of Choice: Garage Barber Shop

Observer Innovation Awards: Boyne Smelters Limited

Business to Watch: Dance Kix

Overall Best in Business Winner: Mercure Gladstone.