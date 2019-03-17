Complete performance sees The Glen take top honours

The Glen's Waqar Yunus got his team off to a solid start in their second grand final match against BITS.

HOME ground advantage counted for little on Saturday as BITS failed to overcome a rampant bowling performance from The Glen who wrapped up the Gladstone Cricket finals series 2-0.

Sent in to bat on a green deck, BITS got off to a solid start before collapsing to just 79 runs on their home wicket.

Openers Jacob Harvey and Bill Dwan put on 24 for the opening stand, with Ryan Finlay the highest scoring batsman with 17 at number four.

It was a case of the same old problems for captain Terry Sawyer.

"They sent us in again on a deck that did a fair bit and we were 2/45 which wasn't too bad, but we just fell away again with the bat which is the big issue this year," he said.

"I thought we bowled reasonably well considering we were defending a small total, but it was just our batting.

BITS Cricket Club's Jason Batchelor drops Glen Stanton-Cook in their second grand final match. Matt Taylor GLA160319CRIC

"It's a fairly young side, so hopefully they can stick together and we can be competitive next year.

"The Glen have been the form side against the two Gladstone sides and they have a quality team, a lot of those guys have played together for 10 years so they know each other's games in and out."

It was a race against the weather at times for The Glen who were fighting off ominous clouds to get the runs, losing just two wickets in the 23-over run chase.

The Glen's Glen Stanton-Cook is given not out after an attempted run out. Matt Taylor GLA160319CRIC

Captain Dave Heymer praising his side for their complete performance.

"(It was) a really good bowling performance last two weeks and then we batted pretty well, took our time early and got the runs pretty comfortably," he said.

The Glen and BITS players shake hands after their second grand final match won by The Glen. Matt Taylor GLA160319CRIC

"We knew if we batted well we should get the runs, so Waqar (23) and Glen (22) got us off to a good start which took the pressure off the rest of us.

"We bowled well but haven't really been starting well all season, but it all came together and we bowled and batted well."