COMPLETE GUIDE: Gladstone region’s ANZAC Day services

Gladstone RSL sub-branch President Harry Tattersall after laying a wreath at the 54th Long Tan Day Commemorations at Anzac Park. Picture Rodney Stevens

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the greater Gladstone region to pay their respects from home last year, 2021 signifies a return to normality.

Residents are invited to commemorate ANZAC Day on Sunday, April 25, with services being conducted across the region.

Dawn and morning services will be conducted at Agnes Water, Bororen, Boyne Island, Calliope, Gladstone, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Rosedale, South End (Curtis Island), Turkey Beach and Ubobo.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said after celebrating Anzac Day on our driveways in 2020 it was great to be able to come together as a community this year.

“To our respects to the men and women who have served, and are serving, our nation in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations,” Cr Burnett said.

“It is an honour to be a part of the dawn and morning services that will be held throughout the region on Sunday.

“My fellow councillor’s and I will proudly lay wreaths and pay our respects and look forward to seeing our community commemorating Anzac Day.”

Gladstone Region services:

Gladstone

– Dawn Service at 5.30am

– Day Parade at 10am

– Main Service at 10.30am

Boyne Island

– Dawn Service at 5.30am

– Parade at 8.30am (Assembly 8am at Boyne Plaza)

– Main Service at 9am

Calliope

– Parade at 10.45am

– Service at 11am

Mount Larcom

– Dawn Service at 5.30am (Assembly 5.15am)

– Main Service at 11am (Assembly 10.30am)

Agnes Water

– Dawn Service at 6am

– Parade at 10am (Assembly 10am at Tavern Road)

– Main Service at 10.15am

Rosedale

– Dawn Service at 6am

Miriam Vale

– Dawn Service at 6am

Bororen

– Dawn Service at 6am

Turkey Beach

– Dawn Service at 5am

Ubobo

– Main Service at 10am

South End, Curtis Island

– Dawn Service at 5.30am

VisitHERE for more information.