'Complete disregard': Gladstone man won't leave partner alone

A GLADSTONE man who just couldn't take 'no' for an answer has narrowly avoided a hefty jail term.

The defendant pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of a domestic violence order breach, three counts of breaching bail and one count of failing to appear.

Between the dates of April 22 - June 30, he breached his bail a number of times by contacting or visiting the aggrieved in her home.

On one occasion the pair got into a fight and began to accuse each other of 'sleeping around' while the defendant was away.

The court heard both were intoxicated at the time.

Another breach of the order occurred when the man turned up the aggrieved's residence to 'put some washing on' however, was told to leave.

When he refused, the police were called. The aggrieved told the officers she didn't want him there; he told officers he had been invited.

However, the most recent breach in June occurred when the pair, who had reconciled, were walking down the street together holding hands.

Police saw the couple, knowing that there was an order in place between the two banning contact.

He told police that he thought it was okay to contact the aggrieved if she gave permission.

However, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said she didn't accept that, given he had a number of breaches under his belt he had signed bail that banned contacted.

The court heard the man had breached 18 protection orders in the past, seven of those with the same aggrieved.

Ms Ho said it was clear he had a 'complete disregard' for court orders, and was putting his own personal affair over to his duty to comply.

She also noted the man had a significant criminal history, and had in the past, received a number of actual terms of imprisonment.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the pair had been together for five years.

He said the aggrieved was currently living in Cairns, and the defendant would be staying in Gladstone.

Mr Pepito said distance between the two could only be a good thing for his client.

Ms Ho imposed a nine-month term of imprisonment, with immediate parole release.

He was also fined $400, a conviction recorded.