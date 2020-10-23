Complaint lodged over Labor’s bus at Gladstone booth

The Labor Party parked this bus outside Gladstone's Toolooa Street early voting booth this week.

COMPLAINTS have been lodged with the Electoral Commission of Queensland after the Labor Party parked a bus displaying advertising within 100 metres of Gladstone’s Toolooa Street early voting booth.

The Observer was alerted to the incident this week.

Returning Officer Mark Larney said he passed on the complaints to the ECQ for investigation.

The legislation governing signage at polling booths is different for early voting compared to election day, October 31.

An ECQ spokeswoman said all complaints to the commission were treated as confidential.

“The Electoral Act 1992 regulates the size, quantity and placement of election signage at polling places for State election and by-elections,” the spokeswoman said.

Under the act “Candidates, political parties and third parties may display up to two small signs within each designated area at an early voting location during voting hours.”

The Labor Party parked this bus outside Gladstone's Toolooa Street early voting booth this week.

“The designated signage area extends 100 metres from the building where polling is taking

place.

“Small signs are signs up to 900mm x 600mm.

“All election signage must be at least six metres from the entrance to a building used for voting.”

To ensure compliance with the regulations, the spokeswoman said the ECQ contacts each party.

“The ECQ contacts the owners of election material and requests they comply with the Act,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said penalties were applicable from when the writs were issued (October 6) until the polls close.

“These restrictions apply from the start of the election period (i.e. from the issue of the writ) until voting closes on polling day.

“ECQ staff will remove any signage in contravention of the Act.

“A penalty of up to 10 penalty units applies ($1,334.50 as at 1 July 2020).”

Due to the confidentiality surrounding ECQ complaints, the spokeswoman said they would not reveal if Labor would face a fine over the incident.

