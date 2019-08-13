Menu
GLADSTONE PROUD: L-R: Karla Jenkinson, Joanne Beach, Christine Heisner, Natasha Chequer-Edwards, Wendy Scott, Kellie Pengelly, Lynn Munster. Front Sindy McFarlane and David Black.
Softball and Baseball

Competitiveness will never stop for Gladstone softballers

NICK KOSSATCH
by
13th Aug 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:05 PM
SOFTBALL: A bunch of Gladstone and former Gladstone players relived their glory days at the Softball Queensland Masters in Brisbane.

Some had played in the same teams while others played in different divisions.

Quilpie Voodoo Dolls.
Christine Heisner was a member of the winning Brisbane Marist team that knocked off previously undefeated Tornadoes.

Unfortunately for Heisner, injury prevented her to play in the decider.

"I fractured my tibia in the last game and didn't play in the grand final," she said.

Heisner's team-mate Natasha Chequer-Edwards starred and pitched every game for Marist and was a key in the team's 3-2 grand final win.

The other Gladstone players who represented Brisbane Marist with aplomb were Wendy Scott, Louisa Denman, Lynn Munster and Karla Jenkinson.

Heisner, Munster and Chequer-Edwards also made the Allstar team.

The bronze medal-winning Bombers Blue side was represented with Gladstone players Joanne Beach, Kellie Pengelly and Sindy McFarlane.

Bombers thrashed Born Again Angels 12-2 to claim third place.

Gladstone's Julie Owbridge played for Quilpie Voodoo Dolls which finished fifth.

Julie Owbridge
"It was a team of ladies from Quilpie, Roma, Charleville, Tenterfield, Sunshine Coast and Redcliffe," she said.

Owbridge's form as the team's catcher warranted her spot in the Allstar team.

Former Gladstone player Leica Marek played in Owbridge's team.

Peta Gibbs (Bundy Drop Bears), Mel Petrinic, Jen Able (Noosa Buzzards) and Maria Cocup (Sunshine Coast Flames) were the other ex-pat Gladstone players.

RESULTS

Marist: w Bundy 4-2; w Redcliffe 9-6; l Tornadoes 3-0; l Vixens 3-2; w Redbacks 4-3; w Tornadoes 3-2

Bombers Blue: w Leading Edge 3-1; l Bruisers 7-0; l Terrors HB 4-0; w BA Angels 12-3; w Easy Riders 12-1; l Fusion 4-0; w BA Angels 12-2

Quiplie Voodoo Dolls: l Suncoast 7-6; l Lightning Strikes 6-2; l F Troop 2 13-6; l Bets Vets 10-1; d Roosters 2 10-4 and 12-9

