Competitive market: Get ready for Gladstone's servo shake up

THERE is no shortage of options for people wanting to fill up their car along the Bruce Hwy now.

Puma Energy is replacing the Choice service station at Mount Larcom and there are two Caltex stations at Benaraby.

Caltex Benaraby is the newest station along the highway, after officially opening on March 6.

A Caltex Australia spokeswoman said the new store had been well received by the community.

"The site is a sister site to our other Caltex branded site across the road," she said.

"Caltex Australia operates in a competitive market; it is not unusual for other service stations to operate in proximity to our sites."

Although the service station has been open for more than a month, there are still two opportunities for food tenancies at the site, as they have not been leased yet, the spokeswoman said.

"The developer of the site was Spinks and Co and Caltex leases the site under a head lease," the spokeswoman said.

The new station is a Caltex Star Mart and is open 24 hours a day.

There are seven truck parks and four bays for caravan parking at the store.

"The store offered great employment opportunity for many locals, and we've been well received by the community," the spokeswoman said.

A new Shell service station on Wenitong St was approved by Gladstone Regional Council this year.

The developer of the service station is hoping to start work before Christmas.

Construction of the new Puma Energy service station at Mount Larcom is expected to be finished by later this year.