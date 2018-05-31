COMPETITION: Your chance to win two tickets to Origin

WINNER WINNER: The Observer's promotions organiser Cheryl Royal-Scott with the double State of Origin tickets you could win.

WINNER WINNER: The Observer's promotions organiser Cheryl Royal-Scott with the double State of Origin tickets you could win. Mike Richards GLA300518TCKT

IT'S State of Origin time again and The Observer will be giving one lucky reader the chance to win two tickets to Game One in Melbourne.

Don't miss out on your chance to see one of rugby league's all time greats Billy Slater play his last State of Origin series.

This is an ideal opportunity for any mad keen Queensland supporter wanting to see if the new-look team will continue the mighty maroons' winning dynasty.

Or will New South Wales win the opening bout between these two traditional rivals?

The first State of Origin match kicks off on June 6 and promises to provide the usual cracking game of big hits and memorable tries.

But you'll have to be quick - entries for this competition open 6am today and close at 9am tomorrow.

To enter simply click here and fill out your details.

The winner will be drawn at 10am tomorrow and notified by phone and a public notice placed in The Observer on Saturday.

To enter you must be 18 years and older.

The tickets are valued at $160 each.

The cost of all travel, accommodation, food, beverages and incidental costs to and from Game One is the responsibility of the winner and their companion and not the promoter.

Terms and conditions are available here and at The Observer office's front counter.